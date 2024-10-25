Hunxho Looks To Make A Splash With Sophomore Record "Thank God"

Hunxho's name has been growing rapidly over these last several months or so. He's been grinding since 2017, but the 2020's decade has been especially kind to him. The rapper and singer who has roots in North Carolina and Georgia keeps collecting career milestones as he was recently announced as a 2024 XXL Freshman. He's also been taking advantage of this stretch by notching some impressive guest spots. He's got tracks with Lil Durk, Tee Grizzley, Polo G, Latto, Babyface Ray, and so many more.
Now, this weekend, Hunxho is speeding up the path to stardom with his newest album, Thank God. It's his sophomore studio album released under 300 Entertainment, and it boasts 22 songs. It's clear that there's a stronger belief in the man because the feature list is quite impressive and there is a host of producers on this tape. Ty Dolla $ign, Don Toliver, Mariah the Scientist, and his new boo Keyshia Cole, are only a few of the established stars here. Four singles were a part of the rollout, including "Part Of The Plan" and "Hold Me Down." You're going to hear a lot of songs about winning and being thankful and humble about it, all of which boast Hunxho's versatility to melodically rap and croon.
Thank God - Hunxho
Thank God Tracklist:
- Thank God
- Not Lying
- Worth It (feat. Fridayy)
- In The Morning (feat. Ty Dolla $ign)
- Ight
- It's Okay
- Xhosen
- New R.R. (feat. Mariah the Scientist & Rylo Rodriguez)
- Made Man (feat. Polo G)
- Rookie of the Year (feat. Wallo267)
- I Can't Lose
- Can't Forgive
- Part Of The Plan
- Hot Boy (feat. Lil Durk)
- Summertime
- East Side Love
- Hold Me Down
- Amazing Grace
- Confused (feat. Don Toliver)
- Don't Let Me Down (feat. Keyshia Cole)
- Blue Skies
- Everlasting