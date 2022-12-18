2G.Kaash just recruited Kodak Black for a new single titled “Pushin for Love,” and they demonstrate great chemistry. Yak signed the Dallas, Texas rapper last February to his Sniper Gang label, in partnership with Atlantic Records. While the Florida rapper has been criticized for signing “crash dummies” to his label, we hope that such accusations don’t turn true for Kaash. It would be a waste of the talent and chemistry on display on this track.

Previously, Kaash released “Walk Down” when he beat a murder charge in May of last year. Moreover, the controversy around his case tacked with new music grew some buzz around his profile. Since then, he’s kept it low-key with a couple of singles and features. Now, it seems he’s gearing up for bigger and better things with his label boss by his side.

However, that’s not to say that Kaash doesn’t come through with a lot of personality, character, and identity on this track. In fact, his passionate singing and introspective lyrics might remind listeners of some of Juice WRLD’s material. Although the vocal tones are similar, the production is more inspired by the melodic, emotive street rap making waves today. Also, it’s a space that Kodak Black himself does very well in on the single, in contrast to recent verses. Moreover, songs like Doodie Loo’s murderous “ISTG, Pt. 2” pair nicely with “Pushin for Love” to show Yak’s range.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 20: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Kodak Black attends the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images)

If you haven't heard it yet, you can find "Pushin for Love" by Sniper Gang's 2G.Kaash and Kodak Black on your preferred streaming service. In addition, peep the music video and some standout bars below. Also, stay tuned to HNHH for more fresh tracks from hip-hop's most prolific collectives.

Quotable Lyrics

A’s gone, I feel his blood on my hand, I had my

Hand on his blood, some s**t you wouldn’t understand,

I feel the chaos around me, some s**t never end,

I get high in the sky and I hope this plane never land