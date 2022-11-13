Texas rap artist DJ Chose just released his newest track, a remix of “Trying” with New Orleans rapper Kevin Gates. Moreover, it follows Chose’s project MULTI, which he released in March of 2022. He’s been hustling in the game since at least 2012 and now works with Megan Thee Stallion, Guwop, and others. The previous version of “Trying” featured Yung Bleu, but now Kevin Gates adds some drama and power.

Interestingly, there’s not a lot of instrumental melody to this track. Sure, guitar and piano chords pop in here and there, but it’s really all about the voices. For the most part, the drums are the mix’s most standout feature. They’re nothing special from a timbre or structural level, but it elevates the sung melodies. It’s mostly synth atmosphere, which adds to the song’s incredibly melancholy tone.

Another curious feature of this song is Kevin Gates having the first verse as opposed to Chose, the main artist. Right before, though, the DJ hits listeners with an evocative refrain. “I don’t wanna think about who f**king you when I’m not f**king you.” In these opening lines, Chose outlines pained feelings of envy, resentment, and detachment from a previous relationship.

Later, Louisiana’s own comes through with a deep and warbly voice that dominates over the beat and instrumental. Gates continues Chose’s themes of jealousy, heartbreak, and feelings of unrequited love. Considering some of his early trap bangers, his artistic trajectory has been explorative and dynamic. He’s still having fun with the fame.

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – JULY 23: Kevin Gates attends Spotify x Rolling Loud Miami 2022 – Day 2 at Hard Rock Stadium on July 23, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Sergi Alexander/Getty Images for Spotify)

But it can betray. “Now we in a parallel, in a paradox, it’ll never be the same,” he raps. The “2 Phones” MC also outlines how fame can play into his relationship’s fractured state. His success and money make people go up to him for favors and then never return when it’s rough. In this relationship context, Gates feels like his fame makes him question genuine love, not affirm it through material things.

Meanwhile, DJ Chose prepares a really catchy hook to go along with these emotions. Gates even taps back in to repeat the chorus, and their vocal chemistry is on point. As far as Chose’s verses, he paints compelling details about his relationship to his lover. Family dynamics play a big role here, as he shouts out her momma and being cool with her brothers.

You can check out DJ Chose and Kevin Gates’ new track on your preferred streaming service. Also, take a look at some quotable lines from “Trying Remix” below.

Quotable Lyrics

It’s all on the line, I call all the time,

You can’t say I wasn’t trying, you can’t say I wasn’t trying,

It’s all on the line, hope it ain’t dirt to find,

Swear that s**t gon’ let me down, you can’t say I wasn’t trying