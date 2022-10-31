Kevin Gates broke down into tears from laughter while appearing on Barstool’s Sundae Conversation with Caleb Pressley for an episode posted on Sunday. During the interview, Gates discussed the tattoos covering his body, admitting that he plans on getting his “whole ass” tattooed.

“I done seen dudes do the crack, I’m good,” Gates said. “Just let me do my asscheeks, I’m cool.”

AUSTIN, TX – MARCH 18: Rapper Kevin Gates performs onstage during the PANDORA Discovery Den SXSW on March 18, 2016 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Pandora)

In the next segment, while attempting to differentiate between dance moves made by himself and Elvis, Gates fell back into laughter, admitting he was still distracted from the earlier conversation on ass tattoos.

“Forgive me,” Gates said while wiping away tears. “I was trying keep my composure. But I’m still thinking about him, I’m still thinking about what you was talking about earlier. Forgive me.”

From there, Gates explained that his team had prepared him for a serious interview.

“I really came into the interview thinking this was gonna be serious,” Gates added. “My team ain’t even tell me nothing. They was like, ‘Yea, this going to be a real serious interview’…Yeah, they tricked me.”

The interview comes months after the release of Gates’ latest project, Khaza. Serving as his third studio album, Khaza debuted at number eight on the US Billboard 200, moving 40,000 units in its first week. Its only feature comes from Juicy J on the song, “Thinking with My Dick.”

Other guests to be interviewed on Sundae Conversation include Ric Flair, Kodak Black, Machine Gun Kelly, Lil Yachty, and many more.

Elsewhere in the chat, when Gates is able to speak without laughing, the group discussed the practice of semen retention, whether it’s possible to rhyme the word “pineapple” with “orange,” and more. Check out Gates’ appearance on Sundae Conversation with Caleb Pressley below.

