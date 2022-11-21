Kevin Gates says that he’s done rapping about sex after a recent remark from his daughter. The Baton Rouge rapper revealed that his daughter told him she engages in anilingus.

Gates discussed the incident while speaking with DDG in a behind-the-scenes video for his “Love Myself” music video.

“Bruh, that shit fucked up dawg,” he said during the video shoot. “My big daughter 19, bruh. Make me want to stop rapping about sexual shit. My daughter talking about she eat ass and shit. I’m serious. I had to listen to that shit.”

AUSTIN, TX – MARCH 18: Rapper Kevin Gates performs onstage during the PANDORA Discovery Den SXSW on March 18, 2016 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Pandora)

“I’m like, ‘What the fuck?!’ I said: ‘Was it a n***a or a bitch?’ She said: ‘Dad…’ I said: ‘Don’t even tell me. I don’t wanna know. I don’t judge you, I love you,'” he said, before adding, “I ain’t here to judge you, I love you.”

He later added: “That shit be crushing me, dude.”

Gates shares two children with his wife, Dreka Haynes. The two married in October 2015.

Gates has made a reputation for including vulgar lyrics in his songs. During an interview with Bootleg Kev in June, he admitted he would drink Beyoncé’s urine after referencing her on a track.

Despite his lyrics being controversial, Gates has spoken at length about his music being considered too sexual. He recently told HipHopDX he doesn’t care about the criticism.

“Now, as far as if it’s negative or positive reactions, that’s just the perspective of whoever was there,” he said firstly. “I don’t care about those things. I know who I am and I wasn’t made for everybody to like. As I said, you have people that will project their insecurities onto you.”

Check out the footage behind-the-scenes of the “Love Myself” music video below as well as the music video itself.

