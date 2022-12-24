Louisville rapper 2KBaby is back with a new mixtape, Sorry 4 The Hate. Moreover, it’s inspired by Lil Wayne’s classic mixtape Sorry 4 the Wait, on which he rapped over popular beats before Tha Carter IV. Also, it even has the same style of cover art and color pallet. Therefore, that’s exactly what the Kentucky native delivers on this mixtape. His last single “Haunt Me” with Kofi displayed his melodic sensibilities, but he’s not afraid to go hard here, too.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – APRIL 30: (L-R) Christian Michael Todd, aka 2KBaby attends the 2022 Parlor Games Celebrity Basketball Classic at the Cox Pavilion on April 30, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images)

“I’m just tryn go down as of the GOATSs in this s**t,” 2KBaby wrote via Instagram. “[Lil Wayne] been inspiring n***as as long as I can remember & at the same time paving the way for artists to do a lot of the s**t we do today. “Sorry 4 the Wait” was the first Remixtape I got put on 2 & “Sorry 4 the Wait II” was the last. So I thought I’d try to make my own Remixtape of the hottest 2022 songs on the chart rn. Until I see it ain’t no artist in the game tht can fwm on this tip.”

Meanwhile, given his criticism of hits like “pushin p,” it’s unsurprising to see 2KBaby looking for some smoke. Still, he backs it up, with creative reinventions of everything from Metro Boomin to Taylor Swift. Moreover, his voice remains dynamic and charismatic, with passionate wails and creative inflections. Still, he spits bars over beats from Yeat, Drake & 21 Savage, and Jack Harlow.

Jumbotron sh** poppin out now 🥷🏿 pic.twitter.com/GLHOaNng5j — 2KBABY (@2kBaby) December 19, 2022

What did you think of 2KBaby’s latest Weezy-inspired mixtape, Sorry 4 The Hate? Are you as shocked by it as you were by his crazy face tattoo? Still, let us know in the comments down below and peep the tracklist as well. You can find Sorry 4 The Hate on Soundcloud and YouTube. Also, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest remix tapes and reinventions of the game’s best.

Tracklist