2k
- Mixtapes2KBaby Shares New Album, "Scared 2 Love"The Louisville rapper returns barely a month after his last mixtape, the Lil Wayne-inspired "Sorry 4 The Hate."By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Mixtapes2KBaby Releases Weezy-Inspired Mixtape, "Sorry 4 The Hate"The Louisville rapper is honoring one of the GOATs with a collection of remixes to the hottest instrumentals today.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SportsNBA 2K22 Rumored Release Date & Cover Surfaces OnlineThe next 2K game is almost here.By Alexander Cole
- GamingNBA 2K21 & UnitedMasters Kick Off Global Soundtrack Contest, "2K Beats: The Search"NBA 2K21 and UnitedMasters are teaming up to give you the chance to have your song featured in NBA 2K21 via the "2K Beats: The Search" competition.By HNHH Staff
- SportsNBA 2K21 Price Jumps Higher For PS5 & Xbox Series XNBA 2K21 is currently available for pre-order on next-gen consoles for $70, marking a jump from its previous price point.By Alex Zidel
- SportsZion Williamson Announced As NBA 2K21 Cover Athlete On PS5Zion Williamson has been revealed as the NBA 2K21 cover athlete for next-generation consoles.By Alex Zidel
- SportsNBA 2K "Players-Only" Tournament Gets Heated: ResultsThe NBA 2K tournament with real players had an entertaining quarter-final round last night.By Alexander Cole