Future is for being a toxic king. The Atlanta rapper has gained an image for his disdain of monogamous relationships. Over the years, Future has fathered several children with various different women.

Future recently opened up about wanting to get married soon. “If I was married, at home with my kids, man, it’d be way different,” he told Billboard. “That’s a life I never lived. It’s something you dream about. That’s one of my dreams.”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 08: Future attends the 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show at Pier 94 on November 08, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/2018 Getty Images)

Despite his desire for matrimony, Future says he isn’t rushing to the aisle any time soon. “It’s easy for other people, but for me, it’s just like, man, this rock star lifestyle, it don’t gel well. For even creating music, I just feel like I’m missing out on something if I don’t make the music a certain kind of way. Future also shared that his love for the music and fans has kept him occupied over the years. “I really dedicated my entire life to my fans. I dedicated my entire life to my music. Everything that I love, everything that I got, I put it in music. And the outcome is yet to be determined, still to this day.”

As for his marriage plans, Future added that it’s not something he’s chasing in the moment. “I swear I’d probably pick the wrong girl or something, if I was just chasing it. You never know how certain things happen with relationships. With love and getting married. Being under the same roof as your kids. You got other kids that are not living with you.

The I Never Liked You rapper stated that he will settle down when the time is right. “That’s just a whole ’nother lifestyle that I haven’t even got a chance to live. I understand that it’s something I would love. And when the time presents itself. I want to make sure I just live that to the fullest. But I don’t really think about that shit, like having a wife and shit. But I want a wife. Everybody around me wants me to have a wife more than I want a wife.”

Future's comments come on the heels of Ciara sharing that her lie changed after splitting with the rapper and father of her eldest son.