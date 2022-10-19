Future is getting called out again by another baby mama who is furious with the rapper. A young woman who allegedly welcomed a daughter with the Dirty Sprite star recently, took to social media on Tuesday to blast the rapper for stopping his child support payments, while sharing intimate details about their sex life.

“You can cuss Future out damn near slap that ni*** and he will not trip,” she shared to her Instagram story. “But go to the internet he gone come for your throat. He hates it!” In the lengthy post, she continued, “I know he miss me eating his a** but we don’t need to be doing this bad term good term sh*** every few months.”

Future

The woman went on to accuse the platinum selling rapper of being a “devil” who “comes with a bunch of thotty hate hoes.” “What’s sad is he really wants to be a better person,” she wrote. He has good days where he cry it out.. but then the devil work him back to hell.” While she didn’t reveal the exact altercation with Future that sparked her social media rant, she did mention the famous father’s other baby mamas.

“I can’t speak for some of the BMs who he never did sh** for, but deep down he know I been solid. I didn’t just meet him, it’s been six years. So I know his good and bad side.” Future has yet to speak out, or publicly claim the young woman and her child. Fans hopped in the comment section to share their thoughts on the vulnerable post.

“Why would you include that you are a MUNCH sis,” one commenter asked. “Only ppl I feel bad for in these situations are the kids because the mama’s know how he is YET they still Fk with him.”

Share your thoughts in the comment section below.