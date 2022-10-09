At the end of April, Future pleased his fans with the arrival of his ninth studio album, I Never Liked You, complete with features from Kanye West, Gunna, Young Thug, Drake, Tems, EST Gee, and Kodak Black spread out across 16 tracks.

While many of the project’s titles have remained in rotation into the fall, Hendrix is teaming up with Vevo to make sure you get your fill of Future this fall. The 38-year-old and the world’s leading music video network have come together to share a handful of Official Live Performances from the spring release, kicking off with “BACK TO THE BASICS.”

As noted in a press release, the “WAIT FOR U” hitmaker previously worked with Vevo back in 2019, delivering an Official Live Performance of “Call The Coroner” and “Promise U That.” Earlier this year he also shared a Vevo Footnotes for his collab with well-loved collaboration with Drizzy and Tems.

“We’ve been looking forward to collaborating with Future again since we last worked together back in 2019,” SVP of Content, Programming, and Marketing at Vevo, JP Evangelista shared in a press release. “He’s an icon in every sense of the word, from his fashion to his visuals to his lyrics, and we were so thrilled to have the opportunity to harness that energy into these incredible performances.”

She continued, “It’s important for an artist to be fully present and involved with our Official Live Performances, and Future was incredibly intentional, prepared with a clear creative vision that he came ready to translate onto the screen for his fans. We’re so excited to finally be able to share these with everyone!”

Future attends the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show at Pier 94 on November 8, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Victoria’s Secret)

It’s been noted that Future played a key role in the creation of a completely custom, otherworldly set that’s meant to “invoke feelings of vulnerability, infiniteness and intrigue.”

“Off-kilter yet alluring, menacing yet enticing, the space aims to match Future’s enigmatic persona that’s equally balanced in the public eye while still staying in the shadows,” a press release explains.

After finding major success with the arrival of their “BACK TO BASICS” Official Live Performance, Future and Vevo have shared another, this one for “JUST THE BEGINNING.”

Check it out below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more hip-hop news updates.