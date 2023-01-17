Future was spotted celebrating in a strange balaclava piece at a club while traveling the U.S. for his One Big Party tour. DJ Akademiks shared a clip of the rapper in the outfit, warranting a response from Marshmello. The famed DJ labeled Future his “twin.”

The viral clip was taken after Future brought out T.I., Lil Durk, and DaBaby at his tour stop in Charlotte, earlier this month.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – FEBRUARY 02: Future performs at The Maxim Big Game Experience at The Fairmont on February 02, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Maxim )

Joining Future on the One Big Party tour are Kodak Black, Trippie Redd, Polo G, EST Gee, as well as Babyface Ray, and more. While the tour is short in length, there are still several chances to catch Future and his collaborators before the shows wrap up. Among the remaining stops are the United Center in Chicago, the Capital Arena in Washington D.C., and finally, the TD Garden in Boston.

The One Big Party tour comes after Future recently said he’s working on becoming a billionaire. Speaking with Billboard, he explained his current career goals.

“My main focus right now is just to do something I never done. One thing I never done is make a billion dollars,” he said. “Sometimes I ask questions, if I meet a billionaire, like, ‘How’d you get to where you got?’… It just helps me to understand that I’m on the right path when I talk to people that have billions.”

Continuing his hot start to 2023, Future is also up for six awards at the 2023 Grammys. The nominations include Best Rap Album (I Never Liked You), Best Rap Song (“Wait For U”), and Best Rap Performance (“Pushin’ P”).

Check out Future’s balaclava below.

