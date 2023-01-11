It looks like Trippie Redd is gearing up to kick off 2023 in an exciting way. Over the past couple of days, the “Miss The Rage” rapper has been taking to his social media accounts to tease new music.

After sharing upcoming collaborations and snippets of a few songs, he may even be preparing to drop a new album.

Trippie Redd is seen on November 14, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Joce jfizzy/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

It all began when the 23-year-old posted to his Instagram Story on Monday (January 9). “The Dark Knight Returns…. #MM,” he writes, before sharing a screenshot of a conversation with Travis Scott.

In the exchange, Trippie says he needs the ASTROWORLD rapper’s verse back before Friday. “Yeaaaa engineer should be sending it back in like [an] hour,” writes Scott.

Trippie Redd & Travis Scott have another song on the way 👀



Dark Knight Dummo was a banger. pic.twitter.com/DYzDhsqy7k — NFR Podcast (@nfr_podcast) January 9, 2023

Of course, the duo’s first collaboration is 2017’s energetic “Dark Knight Dummo.” It’s unclear at this time whether or not the new track they’re teasing will be part two, or an entirely new concept.

Furthermore, a snippet of the Ohio native filming a music video with Chief Keef is also circulating on social media.

Furthermore, according to a tweet from Kurrco, Trippie and his team may be responsible for already uploading the alleged new album to the backend of streaming services. “Trippie Redd’s upcoming #MM project will feature Juice WRLD, Future, Travis Scott, Lil Baby, Chief Keef, Summrs, Lil B, Rich The Kid, Rob49 & more,” reads the tweet.

At this point, 2021’s Trip At Knight serves as his most recent full-length offering. The 18-track album boasts features from the likes of Drake, Lil Uzi Vert, Ski Mask The Slump God and others. However, it certainly seems as though he’ll be dropping something else very soon.

Are you hyped to hear some new music from Trippie Redd? Comment your thoughts down below. Finally, be sure to stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest updates and releases.