Keeping up with releases from Lil B remains a rather difficult feat. The Based God is one of the most prolific artists from the 2010s era of internet rap. His overwhelming discography spans more than 70 projects.

The latest of which, Afrikantis, arrived as a surprise on Thursday (December 22). The 33-year-old took to his Twitter account to make the announcement.

“< Artist Note From Lil B > They said that no idea is original, That was a lie. Welcome To Afrikantis – Lil B,” the California native wrote. “THIS MAY BE ONE OF THE MOST IMPORTANT JAZZ PROJECTS EVER … TAKE UR TIME WITH THIS,” he continued.

Many fans were shocked by the tweet and even further surprised upon discovering that the album really is jazz. The project is fully instrumental, with vocals notably absent during its 14-track runtime. Instead of obscure bars and off-kilter flows, The Based God turns to funky jazz instrumentals for his latest musical expression.

While it certainly is something unusual for the 33-year-old, it’s actually not entirely new territory for him. Both of his past instrumental projects dropped in 2012 under his notorious alias, The Based God: Tears 4 God and Choices and Flowers.

Of course, there is some confusion among fans on social media. However, it seems as though a lot of Lil B supporters are loving the style switch-up.

“@LILBTHEBASEDGOD woweee just making a cup of tea while boppin my head to “Kim” off Afrikantis,” writes one Twitter user.

“Listening to Afrikantis and I’m still confused. Do we…do we actually think Lil B is good?” writes another.

Afrikantis serves as the California native’s fourth full-length release of 2022. The first one, Frozen, arrived simultaneously with his second, The Frozen Tape, in June. The follow-up arrived in the form of Thraxxx Kiss in late August. Believe it or not, this is actually a slow year for The Based God.

