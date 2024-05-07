Lil B Speaks Out Against Rap Beefs, Claims "Hip Hop Is About Love"

NBA 2K23 Launch Event
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 07: Lil B attends the NBA 2K23 Launch Event at Rolling Greens on September 07, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images for 2K)

Lil B isn't feeling any of the rap beefs that have defined 2024.

It's been a year full of high-profile rap beefs. Kendrick Lamar and Drake have completely stolen the show for weeks now hitting each other with repeated diss tracks. That hasn't been the only high-profile spat in the genre to take place this year either. Fans will remember that earlier this year Megan Thee Stallion and Nicki Minaj found themselves locked in a beef resulting in one of the most maligned diss tracks of all time from Nicki. Quavo and Chris Brown have also been releasing tracks about each other, reigniting a prior beef. It's even seeped into pop music where Taylor Swift dropped a diss track aimed at Kim Kardashian.

But there's one person taking issue with the very concept of rap beefs, Lil B. The rapper took to Twitter to share his surprising take on some of the heated interactions between his contemporaries. "STAY POSITIVE I DONT LIKE HEARING THE BULLYING OR PEOPLE SAYING MEAN THINGS ABOUT EACH OTHER IN MUSIC OR HIP HOP! HIP HOP IS ABOUT LOVE! AT THE SAME TIME HIP HOP IS ABOUT EXPERIENCE! I JUST HOPE NOBODY IS TRYING TO BULLY EACH OTHER OR BE MEAN! NO PUTTING OTHERS DOWN! XOX" he said in a tweet today. Fans flooded the replies of the post praising his take and asking for new music. Check out the variety of responses to the post below.

Lil B Thinks Rap Shouldn't Have Beefs

Lil B's newest album is called Winged Wheelchair Squad and dropped late last year. The album served up a full hour of material across 22 tracks that featured a variety of genre experiments throughout. The prolific rapper replied to a comment under his recent tweet claiming that he has even more new material dropping this month.

What do you think of Lil B taking a stance against the very concept of rap beef and claiming they they shouldn't exist? Do you agree with him that at its core hip hop should be about love? Let us know in the comment section below.

