Lil B’s Catalog Continues To Grow Catalog With “B-Unit”

Lil B continues to feed his fans more and more music. This time it is for his newest mixtape B-Unit. It comes off the heels of his June 2023 release B***h Mob tha Album which was 21 songs and over an hour long. Before that, he got more jazzy on Afriknatis.

The prolific rapper from Berkeley, California is a controversial figure in hip-hop and has been for quite some time. Furthermore, the “BasedGod curse” in sports also adds to the odd mystique of the soon-to-be 34-year-old rapper. With a style like none other, he is always going to be unpredictable. You can love him or hate him, but he will still pump out music.

Read More: Doja Cat Drops New “Cash Cow” Photo Dump On Instagram

Project Details

If you are going to tackle another Lil B project, you are extremely familiar with how he approaches his albums and mixtapes. However, if you are not, here are things to expect. Firstly, it contains 25 tracks and runs nearly an hour and a half long. For most of his discography, the features are limited and it is no different here with just one feature on “When I Was There (Remix), with the guest being ILOVEMAKONNEN. There are also six freestyles, two remixes, and two skits.

When Lil B retires from music, how many records do you think he will have put out? Have you had a chance to check out B-Unit? If so how are you enjoying it so far? We want to know all your answers, so put them in the comments section below. Additionally, stay locked in with HNHH for all the latest mixtape releases and news around the music world.

Read More: Cardi B Claps Back At Fans Who Say Her Hair Claims Are Misleading

B – Unit Tracklist: