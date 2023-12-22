Lil B Comes Through With A Dreamy And Heartfelt Track "Cry Like This"

Lil B's style is certainly not everyone's cup of tea. He has a niche following, however his fans have led him to a long and prosperous career, spanning a decade and a half. This year has been another busy one for the California talent. Lil B is now up to his fourth tape for 2023.

It is called Winged Wheelchair Squad and if you thought the title was the weirdest thing, you are sorely mistaken. The album cover is also out there, with a sort of anime-inspired artwork. However, what is possibly even more outlandish is the tracklist. Lil B is certainly going for a wide mixture of soundscapes. From piano ballads to full-out auto-tune, he is going for it all.

Read More: Pistons Lose 25 In A Row, Fans Begin "Sell The Team" Chants

Listen To "Cry Like This" By Lil B

One song that is more than tolerable is "Cry Like This." It might feature the best production all around. It is a cloud/trap rap flavor with some heavenly synths. Lil B teleports you to another world and will have you floating by the end of it. He also gets quite personal here as well. "I look myself in the mirror with a pistol / Slowly dying in this world waiting for a hit."

What are your initial thoughts on this brand-new song, "Cry Like This," by Lil B? Is this the best song from Winged Wheelchair Squad? If not, which song would you put above it and why? Do you think Lil B put out his best project this year with this one? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your hottest takes in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around Lil B. Furthermore, stay with us for all of the best song drops throughout the week.

Quotable Lyrics:

Visions of the past keep me rolling around

Chin up face forward I'm not debating no opinions

I'm moving forward

Call of Duty lifestyle go to war with everybody

All these life zombies, I'm aiming for you

Not training with you

Read More: Five Artists To Watch Out For In 2024