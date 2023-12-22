Lil B Tries Out A Few Different Sounds On "Winged Wheelchair Squad"

Lil B has never been a conventional rapper. But, that has helped him span his career out. He has been going strong since the late 2000s and early 2010s decade. This new album sees the idiosyncratic California act experiment with some interesting flows and production choices.

This follows up on his October release, BasedGods Pro Skater. Before that though, Lil B put out B - Unit, as well as B**** Mob tha Album. Winged Wheelchair Squad features some "WTF" moments, but some solid tracks too. If you want to hear something truly unique, then this is the project for you.

Listen To Winged Wheelchair Squad By Lil B

Lil B attacks some of his trademark cloud rap sounds in the early part of the record. There are also some hints of him trying some drill beats, especially when it comes to drum patterns. Additionally, Lil B also tries his hand at going full auto-tune on "Paralyzed," for example. He keeps things interesting, so you will never be bored. Give it a try for yourself with the links above.

What are your initial thoughts on this brand-new album, Winged Wheelchair Squad, by Lil B? Is this the best project he has put out this year, why or why not? If not, which tape is better? Does Lil B deserve more credit for being an influencing figure in hip-hop? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your hottest takes in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around Lil B. Finally, stay with us for all of the best album drops throughout the week.

Winged Wheelchair Squad Tracklist:

Wws Cry Like This Trangender Cabbage Town Gary Payton Wheelchair History Bread and Wood Paralyzed Keep Flying New Orleans Gumbo Paraplegic Honey Bun Train Bloody Mary Megan Markle Dark Wine Ms Wings on Your Back Spirit Move (Based Freestyle) Quadriplegic (Based Freestyle) Honey Bun Race (Based Freestyle) Shake Those Arms (Based Freestyle) Say Dat Ish Again (Based Freestyle)

