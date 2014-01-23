the based god
- MixtapesLil B Drops Surprise Jazz Album, "Afrikantis"The newest project from The Based God is 14 tracks of beautiful instrumental work.By Isaac Fontes
- NewsLil B Returns With His Latest Project "Trap Oz"Featuring songs like "I'm Kanye," Lil B The Based God returns with inspirational music for the masses with "Trap Oz."By Aron A.
- MixtapesLil B Drops 42-Track Project "28 Wit A Ladder"Lil B comes through with some brand new music.By Aron A.
- MusicLil B Promises New "Platinum Flame" Mixtape Is Nearly CompleteLil B is getting ready for a comeback. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicLil B Releases Over 30 Mixtapes On Spotify & Drops Electronic SingleThank You Based God.By Alex Zidel
- MixtapesBlack Ken"Black Ken" is finally upon us.By Mitch Findlay
- MusicLil B Says His “Black Ken” Mixtape Will Drop In The “Next Month Or 2”The long-awaited mixtape from the Based God might finally see the light of day.By hnhh
- LifeLil B Created The Soundtrack To The Latest “Black Panther” Preview VideoListen to Lil B’s first foray into electronic production: “Enter the Depths.”By hnhh
- LifeLil B Takes Credit For James Harden's NBA Turnover RecordThe BasedGod's Curse seems to be alive and well.By hnhh
- BeefKevin Durant Addresses "The Based God's Curse", Says He's "Cool" With Lil BAccording to Kevin Durant, he has "no problem" with Lil B or the curse he famously cast on the athlete.By Trevor Smith
- BasketballOff Da BenchStream and/or download Lil B's "Off Da Bench."By hnhh
- NewsHoop LifeStream and/or download Lil B The Based God's new basketball-themed "Hoop Life" mixtape.By hnhh
- NewsLil B "Hoop Life" VideoWatch Lil B's new "Hoop Life" video. It's quite rare.By hnhh
- NewsListening To Lil BStripclub Casino wholeheartedly encourage listening to Lil B, as do we.By hnhh
- NewsLil B "Katy Perry" VideoWatch the Based God's new "Katy Perry" video.By hnhh
- NewsLil B Delivers A Sold-Out Lecture At Virginia Tech UniversityWatch Lil B's recent sold-out lecture at Virginia Tech University. By hnhh
- News05 Fuck Em (Remix) / The BasedGod Is Perfect / Lying To The KidListen to a new 3-track sampler from Lil B the Based God.By Trevor Smith
- NewsMove Correct / Just A Little Bit / Appreciate YouExperience the latest leak(s) from Lil B, "Move Correct", "Just A Little Bit" and "Appreciate You".By hnhh