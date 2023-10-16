6ix9ine Jeered By Large Crowd While Being Arrested In The Dominican Republic, Mugshot Surfaces Online

6ix9ine is someone who always seems to be getting themself into some trouble. Overall, that is what he made his name off of. In 2018, he was arrested for his association with Bloods in New York. He was subsequently hit with a hefty RICO case that he eventually got off on. The rapper got two years in prison for his cooperation. However, he was released early as COVID-19 began to run rampant in the prisons. Now, 6ix9ine is in more legal trouble, this time in the Dominican Republic.

As we reported last week, the rapper and some of his goons ran up on two producers from the Dominican. Allegedly, these men had disrespected the rapper's girl. This led to a beatdown of sorts that was being investigated by authorities. According to the outlet Portes, 6ix9ine ended up getting arrested last night. The artist was trying to flee the country on a private jet. However, that did not work out too well for him. Instead, he was taken away in front of a large crowd that cheered and jeered, all at the same time.

6ix9ine In Trouble

It remains to be seen what will happen to 6ix9ine in the Dominican Republic. As a United States citizen, being arrested in a foreign country is never ideal. It can be difficult to get representation, even if you are a rich celebrity. That said, in the Instagram post below, you can find his mugshot. Overall, the rapper did not look impressed, which makes a lot of sense given the circumstances.

The Mugshot

At the time of writing this, the situation involving 6ix9ine is still very much a developing story.

