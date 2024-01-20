Blueface Poses Important Question From Behind Bars, Chrisean Rock Chimes In

For those who don't know, Blueface reportedly turned himself in last week for violating his parole. This has prompted plenty of talk about his alleged crimes, his music, and of course, his controversial love life. Despite proposing to Jaidyn Alexis in October of last year, the mother of his third child Chrisean Rock has been showing increasing interest as of late. She was even spotted accompanying Blueface alongside their son when he turned himself in.

Chrisean later shocked fans when she professed her love for the "Thotiana" performer and called for his release. "#FreeBlueface [blue heart emoji] [rainy cloud emoji] [star emoji] I love you," she wrote. It's unclear where exactly he stands with Jaidyn at this point, but luckily, she appears to have turned her attention to a new special someone. Chrisean is far from the only person who wants to see Blueface freed, however.

Blueface Wonders, "Free Me Or Keep Me?"

Today, Blueface took to Instagram to share a photo of himself in a prison-themed fit from his "Better Days 2" music video with OG Bobby Billions. "Free me or Keep me? [circus emoji]," he asked fans. Of course, countless commenters are calling for his release. His mother, Karlissa Saffold, even chimed in. "Did the Lord give you anything for us," she wrote. "Free my baby." Chrisean also jumped in to say "free you."

The post has also added to speculation that he's using his stint in jail as a publicity stunt. "At this point I don’t think you in jail fr," one user writes. After all, he did just drop his Free Blueface EP the day after his arrest. What do you think of Blueface taking to Instagram to ask fans whether they should "free or keep" him? What about Chrisean Rock calling for his release? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

