Speaker Knockerz & His Team Put Out Collection Of Unreleased Beats On "The Goat"

Hip-hop fans will be the first to tell you how much Speaker Knockerz meant to the community. He was cooking up so many bangers during the 2010s. It was a truly special thing to see unfold with songs like "Lonely," "Money," "Dap You Up," "Erica Kane," and more. Unfortunately, we tragically lost the Auto-tuned hitmaker back on March 6, 2014. His voice will always be remembered, and we continue to send our condolences to his family and friends. This weekend, Speaker Knockerz fans can celebrate his legacy once more by checking out The Goat.

This is the first posthumous release for him since 2016's Flight Delayed. That record included rapping performances across the board. So, it might be a little unfortunate for some to know that The Goat is nothing but instrumentals. When fans reacted to this news a couple of days ago on X, they had all sorts of viewpoints.

Some were disappointed in Speaker's estate for taking advantage of his name all these years after the fact. Others were concerned about the controversial AI technology being used to replicate his standout voice. Furthermore, there were a few who were genuinely excited. Arguably, dropping nine unreleased beats by Speaker Knockerz may have been the smartest decision if his estate was dead set on releasing something. If you want to continue the debate, you can head down to the comments section and let us know your opinions.

The Goat Tracklist:

The Goat Band & Racks Camaro Rollin' Never Trust a H*e Shake It Shawty Get It Poppin' Cell Phone Tap Trappin' in J's Young Bull Wild

