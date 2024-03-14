Speaker Knockerz Fans React To New Posthumous Album Announcement

Speaker Knockerz passed away ten years ago, and he remains one of the most influential and under-appreciated artists of the 2010s decade. Fortunately, many fans in retrospect and his OG supporters have done a lot since then to do right by his memory and legitimize his stamp in the game, and so have artists. However, a recent announcement has them scratching their heads, expressing skepticism, or downright indignantly condemning the rapper's circle's decision. A posthumous album titled The GOAT will release tomorrow (Friday, March 15), and many are unhappy with how his legacy is seemingly being exploited with this project after so long.

Moreover, similar complaints emerged in recent years against other posthumous releases, such as new albums from King Von or XXXTENTACION. Still, we're not exactly sure of how this album from Speaker Knockerz will come together in terms of its material. Will these be old tracks, demos, features, and other songs that never saw an official release in the light of day? Or is this a compilation of his greatest hits and fan favorites over the years? Either way, and to varying degrees, everyone is raising their eyebrows at this decision.

Speaker Knockerz Album The Goat Releasing Posthumously On 3/15

Furthermore, other fans fear that this will involve A.I. voice replication to craft a "new" Speaker Knockerz verse. But another aspect to consider is that he was also a producer, and thus, this could be a beat tape as indicated by his reportedly official Instagram account. So while there's still a lot of confusion around this drop, there's also a possibility that it won't be as exploitative, greed-fueled, or disrespectful as fans believe certain posthumous projects have been in the past from other fallen artists. Check out more reactions to this announcement down below.

Meanwhile, what do you think about the release of The GOAT tomorrow? Will this result in a fitting homage to the South Carolina legend like other well-received posthumous releases, or will it falter? However you may feel, drop your thoughts in the comments section down below. Also, for more news and updates on Speaker Knockerz, stick around on HNHH.

