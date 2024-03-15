Speaker Knockerz Fans Livid After "Disrespectful" And Downright Horrid Instrumental Album Hits Streaming Services

Speaker Knockerz is an artist who made the most of his time on this earth. Overall, in just a short period of time, he became extremely influential for the next generation of artists. Unfortunately, he passed away at the age of 19. This happened back in 2014, and over 10 years later, his legacy is still fondly remembered. However, his fans were reactivated this week when it was revealed that he was dropping a posthumous album called The Goat. Considering it has been 10 years since his death, this all seemed fairly bizarre.

Well, bizarre is certainly a good word to use when it comes to what this album actually is. If you go to Spotify or Apple Music right now, you will notice that this is actually an instrumental project. If you go scrolling through the project, you will not hear Speaker Knockerz's voice. Overall, this came as a bit of a shock to fans. Moreover, the beats themselves are...well, to put it lightly, they're not good. They sound dated and even at that, these would have been clowned back in the early 2010s regardless.

New Speaker Knockerz Has Fans Scratching Their Heads

In the tweets below, you can see just how livid fans were about this project. Many claimed that his management deserved to go to jail for this. Others simply said that Speaker Knockerz deserves a lot better than the album that was presented. For those who are only getting into Speaker Knockerz now, it is important to note that this is not an accurate representation of his work. Unfortunately, some may listen to these beats and never revisit him again. Hopefully, that won't be the case.

Twitter Up In Arms

In the tweets below, you can see just how livid fans were about this project. Many claimed that his management deserved to go to jail for this. Others simply said that Speaker Knockerz deserves a lot better than the album that was presented. For those who are only getting into Speaker Knockerz now, it is important to note that this is not an accurate representation of his work. Unfortunately, some may listen to these beats and never revisit him again. Hopefully, that won't be the case.

