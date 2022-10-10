Anytime the world is able to receive a posthumous Mac Miller release, it’s a good day. The beloved rapper passed away in 2018 from an accidental overdose, and since that tragedy, his friends and fans have hoped to carry on his memory. Miller hadn’t even arguably reached his peak yet, but his supporters are thankful that there are still musical moments to be shared as the years move forward.

To help usher in the new week, famed artist Robert Glasper returned with “Therapy Pt. 2,” a new single that hosts an assist from Miller. During his recent appearance with Zane Lowe for Apple Music 1, Glasper spoke about this collaborative effort.

“I was in another studio session and he called me one night like, ‘What are you doing?’ And I said, ‘Actually man, I’m in the studio.’ He said, ‘Man, I’m in the lab too… I need to be inspired. Send me something!’ I was like, ‘Word, okay,’ so I just sent him the track I was working on and he literally sent that joint back in like 45 minutes to an hour.”

“He was always like that, he always wanted to work. Few times he came and sat in with me, some of my shows, always talking about music. He just really lived off music. Music was literally his air. Gonna miss that dude.”

Stream Glasper and Miller’s jazzy, smooth collab, and let us know your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics

They used to hate, they love me, and they used to love, they hate now

The world I rearrange, I turned it to a bloody playground

This to the homies, stayin’ down through anything

A cheers to baby girl, who I would’ve coppеd a wedding ring