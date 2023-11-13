The D.O.C. Explains How He’s Using A.I. To Make A New Album

The D.O.C. says that he's working on a new album through the use of artificial intelligence following the 1989 car accident that permanently altered his voice. Speaking with CBS Mornings for a new interview, the rapper explained that he's working with an A.I. company called Suno on the process.

“Fab 5 Freddy asked me if I would be interested in building an album using A.I. technology,” D.O.C. said. He later added: “When this thing happens, it sounds like a real me. I’ve been doing this since I was 16 years old, but I wanted to be the greatest of all-time. And A.I. might give me another shot at that title.”

The D.O.C. Performs With Warren G

INGLEWOOD, CA - APRIL 21: Rapper and Death Row Records cofounder The D.O.C. (L) and Warren G (R) perform onstage at The Forum on April 21, 2018 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

While The D.O.C. says he wants another shot at the greatest of all-time title, he previously gave that honor to the legendary Notorious B.I.G. Speaking about the best rappers of all time the What’s The Headline podcast in May, he explained that he was original resentful of Biggie's talent. “I got mad at Biggie Smalls ’cause I could hear where I was gonna go,” he said at the time, as noted by HipHopDX. “When he first came [out], I could hear where I wanted to go, and couldn’t do it. So it made me be angry with him — before I met him. But when I met him, he was such a genuine dude. He asked me to take a picture with him, and he was so f*ckin’ humble. And I was like, how can you hate a dude like that? Ever since then, he’s been my No. 1, really. We were in Chicago at something. It was Saafir and Craig Mack and Smalls and myself. And he was just a cool dude, man.”

The D.O.C. Reflects On Life-Changing Car Accident

The D.O.C.'s album created through artificial intelligence will be his first solo project since Deuce in 2003. Be on the lookout for further updates on the effort on HotNewHipHop.

