Charlamagne Tha God Recalls Drake Pressing Him Over Criticism

During a recent appearance on the Rap Radar podcast, Charlamagne Tha God opened up about his past criticism of Drake. He was asked whether or not his comments on the Toronto native's music were genuine, or just for show. According to him, they were very real, and he also says they prompted some serious beef between the two of them.

“Everything I said about the music, early on, was true,” he explained. “I always felt like that about the music. I’m like yo, why try to be the next Chris Brown or Miguel when you could be the next JAY-Z? I always felt like he was that good of a rapper.” Eventually, he said that his comments resulted in Drake sending his people out to look for him. “I mean, he didn’t find it funny," he revealed. "There’s plenty of times people come back and be like, ‘Yeah, Drake and his team was just here looking for you.'”

Charlamagne Tha God Reflects On Early Drake Criticism

He recalled one instance when his Breakfast Club co-hosts were at an event in Houston that he didn't attend, and Drake approached them asking about him. “[Drake] and his guys were damn sure like, ‘Where’s the third Musketeer at?'” he explained. Charlamagne went on to recall a time when he says some of Drake's former bodyguards let him in on how the artist wanted him to be handled.

“I met these security guards one time," he began. "This was at an iHeart music festival in Vegas — and these muthaf*ckas looked like killers. They were big super-goons. They were with G-Eazy at the time. And they was like, ‘Yo man, you know how many times we was told, if we see you, [to fight you] on sight? Don’t even ask no questions, just handle it?’" He also claimed that at the time, he was shocked by the revelation. What do you think of Charlamagne Tha God's story about Drake? Are you surprised that Drake was so upset by the criticism, according to The Breakfast Club host? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

