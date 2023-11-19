Drake Sings Whitney Houston And More At Toronto Karaoke Party

Drake pulled up as a surprise guest to the Nostalgia Karaoke Party in Toronto last night. Drizzy hit up the joint to perform a few songs, some of which may be surprising to fans. The 6 God opened with Whitney Houston's rendition of "I Will Always Love You". He also pulled out Kim Davis' "Hush" amidst a few other bangers. While Drake's voice is a little rough, it's nice to see him having a good time regardless. What did you think of Drizzy's performances? Let us know in th comments.

The appearance comes a few days after the surprise release of Scary Hours 3, a surprise EP that, much like For All The Dogs, appeared to fuel a lot of beef. He also announced that he would be touring with J. Cole in 2024. The Cole collab will serve as an extension of this year's It's All a Blur Tour and will operate as the Big As The What? Tour. Meanwhile, It's All a Blur was confirmed to be the highest-grossing rap tour of all time, despite less than half the shows having reported their revenue.

Drake Adds Hilarious Commentary To Raptors-Celtics

Meanwhile, Drake was one of the few Raptors fans having a good time during their game against the Celtics on Friday night. Drake's highlights included poking fun at some of the Celtics' bench players getting minutes in a close game. "Payton Pritchard's out there looking like a crypto scammer," Drake trolled as the rest of the broadcast team barely restrained their laughter. Pritchard, Boston's 2020 first-round pick, put up 5-3-3 in 17 minutes against the Raptors.

However, as mentioned, Drake was likely the only one having fun in the Raptors fandom. While the Raptors kept it close, they were unable to topple the white-hot Celtics. Boston locked it down defensively in the final moments of the game and escaped with a 108-105 victory to improve to 10-2 on the season. Meanwhile, the Raptors fell to 5-7, dropping their second game in a row.

