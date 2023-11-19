Drake’s “Miskeen” Face Tattoo Is 6ix God’s Latest Homage To Toronto

Like many rappers, Drake has a massive collection of tattoos covering his body. Unfortunately for the Canadian, some of the portraits spread across his back have brought in backlash over the years, but that's not stopping him from adding to the collection. Rather than paying tribute to one of his favourite icons, this time, Champagne Papi gave up some real estate above his eyebrow for a tiny homage to the city that raised him – Toronto. In his usual fashion, Drake went about showing love to his hometown in a unique way, picking a slang word from the city with several meanings for his latest piece.

"Miskeen" is originally an Arabic word that translates to "poor, pitiful, or hopeless." This obviously doesn't match the father of one's ambitious, optimistic, record-breaking energy. However, it's important to note that some Toronto natives also use it to describe a movement that blends the worlds of fashion, art, and music. As Urban Dictionary notes, the Miskeen Originals brand emerged out of West Philadelphia "out of the struggling hands of a dynamite artist who painted shirts with so much passion that his community could not help but love it."

Drake's New Tattoo Has Many Meanings

Besides becoming a legend in the music industry, Drake has also extended his creative vision to his NOCTA and OVO brands. He's always looking for new ways to share his message with the world, which aligns perfectly with the "miskeen" movement and how the 6ix God is recognized in the public eye. The Scorpion rapper hasn't yet explained exactly what the word means to him, but we're curious to see if he'll pen a poignant Instagram message to debut the new addition to his mug.

Drake isn't the only public figure who's comfortable dedicating space on their body to their hometown. Earlier this month, Kai Cenat proudly showed off his massive New York-inspired tattoo to his followers, bringing him plenty of compliments from fellow natives and art lovers. See photos of that ink at the link below, and let us know if you're a fan of Drizzy's new face tat in the comments.

