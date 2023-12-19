21 Savage Refuses To Describe Drake Friendship, Calls Doing So "Zesty As Hell"

21 Savage and Drake are two artists who have been working a lot with one another as of late. Overall, there is very good reason for this. Firstly, they are both at the top of their respective games. Secondly, they have a lot of common interests in terms of production choices and even subject matter. Last year, the two teamed up for the album Her Loss which proved to be a massive success. The album is up for a Grammy and fans are still bumping it. Moreover, the two went on an extremely successful tour together.

At this point, the two are good friends and that will stay true for quite some time. That said, you will not hear 21 describe this friendship, anytime soon. Recently, the artist was interviewed by Rolling Stone, which is where he was asked to talk about his relationship with Drizzy. 21's response was very matter-of-fact, and quite frankly, a bit ridiculous. “I feel like describing male friendships is zesty as hell,” the artist said. It was a pretty wild thing to say, although some will always have that mentality.

21 Savage Speaks

MANCHESTER, TENNESSEE - JUNE 18: 21 Savage performs at the Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival on June 18, 2022 in Manchester, Tennessee. (Photo by Josh Brasted/WireImage)

Gender roles was something that was clearly on his mind during the interview. For instance, at one point he said: “Like in the argument, a man’s supposed to think more about what he say. I feel like a woman is supposed to cry, like, ‘Fuck this shit.’" Once again, this another statement that could very well come with some controversy. After all, gender roles and norms have been hotly debated over the last few years, especially. Only time will tell whether or not anyone is offended by the thoughts expressed in the interview.

Let us know what you think of 21's remarks, in the comments section below. Did he say anything wrong or is there no controversy to be had here? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will always keep you informed on your favorite artists and all of their upcoming releases.

