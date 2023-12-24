Drake Links Up With Shy Glizzy In Turks & Caicos

Drake's continuing vacation in Turks & Caicos saw him link up with Shy Glizzy. The pair were photographed together at a bar and seemed to be doing some serious posting up together. Of course, Drake has been on the Caribbean islands for several weeks now and appears to be having a great time.

Earlier in December, Drizzy paid it back to his fans. The rapper bought a massive round of shots for his fans at a beachside Tiki bar. A very scruffy-looking Drizzy was greeted by massive cheers, with some of the bar staff ruffling his hair. Of course, Drake is no stranger to doing nice things for his fans. During the "It's All a Blur" tour, Drake promised to buy first-class tickets home for a pair of fans who had traveled all the way from Japan to see him perform.

Read More: Drake Gives IShowSpeed Dating Advice: "Stop Barking At Them"

Jim Jones Gives Drake His Flowers For For All The Dogs

Meanwhile, people continue to heap praise on Drake's major release this year, For All The Dogs. Jim Jones declared For All The Dogs Scary Hours Edition his best album of the year. Jones gave his answer at November's ComplexCon. “That extendo clip that Drake just dropped got real spooky on n-ggas,” Jones explained. However, he also gave props to Too Good To Be True and Utopia. The six-song deluxe EP recently helped push the Drake product back to the top of the Billboard album charts. Despite the success of the album, last week only marked its second week at No. 1. It displaced Stray Kids' ROCK-STAR, which tumbled to No. 7.

Furthermore, For All The Dogs has also reached platinum certification in recent weeks. However, the RIAA has yet to confirm this. For All The Dogs was able to hold off another resurgence from 1989 (Taylor's Version), which spent another week at No. 2. Ironically, the first track of Drake's EP shouts out Taylor Swift. "Taylor Swift the only n-gga that I ever rated. Only one could make me drop the album just a little later. Rest of y’all, I treat you like you never made it," Drake raps on "Red Button".

Read More: Drake Reveals His Gambling-Inspired Alter Ego

[via]