King Louie (not to be confused with the fictional character from Disney's animated adaptation of Rudyard Kipling's The Jungle Book), is an emerging emcee from Illinois. Throughout his young career, he's collaborated with 2 Chainz, Lil Durk, Chief Keef, Lil Bibby, Lil Herb, Kanye West, Katie Got Bandz, DJ Victorious, Twista, SD, Fredo Santana, Soulja Boy, Rockie Fresh, Bo Deal, Trouble, Chin Chilla Meek, Shawnna and many more, having released a total of nine mixtapes to date. Most recently, he was accused of setting up a videotaped assault of a woman for publicity, and released his Drilluminati 2 mixtape (December 2013). Stay tuned for updates on Louie's career, y'all.