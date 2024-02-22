Candace Owens Accepts Joe Budden's Offer To Be On His Podcast

Candace Owens is someone who wields a decent amount of power when it comes to the political commentary space. Overall, she is a conservative who has been at the forefront of controversy due to her comments on the black community. Furthermore, she works alongside Ben Shapiro, which has only helped increase her profile in the conservative media space. In the past few months, she has been delving deeper into her problems with hip-hop, which has led to commentary on Ice Spice, and even HotNewHipHop.

Recently, Owens made some comments that perked up the ears of Joe Budden. Overall, Budden is a massive name when it comes to hip-hop commentary. The Joe Budden Podcast is massive, and he continues to speak his mind on a myriad of issues. Well, on his latest episode, he extended an invitation to Owens. Budden has never shied away from speaking with those he disagrees with, and there is no doubt that a podcast with Owens would have the potential to go viral. After all, the same happened with Dr. Umar.

Read More: Kanye West Receives Candace Owens Co-Sign After The Release Of "Vultures"

Candace Owens Speaks Out

In the video above, you can see that Owens is graciously accepting the invitation. She is excited to potentially talk with Budden, and she is curious if he really meant the invitation. Moreover, she pondered why commentators are quick to denounce her politics prior to agreeing with her on a particular issue. It is something that she wants to explore with Budden, and anyone else who may want to debate. For now, it remains to be seen whether or not Joe is going to take her up on her offer. If he does, there is no doubt we will be in for quite the podcast.

Let us know your expectations for a potential podcast between the two, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Read More: Candace Owens Calls Out “Homewrecker” Ariana Grande Over “Yes, And?” Song