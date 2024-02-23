Cam'ron Recalls Cuckold Proposition From Old Flame

Cam'ron and Mase have rekindled their friendship over the last year. Overall, this has resulted in the sports show It Is What It Is. These two are doing their own version of First Take, although it is much more NSFW. The two are irreverent when talking about sports, although they are still extremely knowledgeable. This dichotomy has created a truly fantastic show that fans absolutely adore. However, if one thing is for certain, it's that there are times when the show is much more about sports. It is oftentimes a look inside Cam and Mase's personal lives.

For instance, on the most recent episode of the show, Cam decided to tell a hilarious story about a woman he used to date casually. As you will hear below, Cam had asked this woman if she wanted to sleep with him one last time. This occurred fairly early on in her new relationship, and it led to a pretty stunning proposition. Essentially, she asked Cam if he would be interested in sleeping with her in front of her boyfriend. Cam was absolutely shocked, and based on Mase's giggling, there is no doubt the found the whole situation hilarious and absurd.

Cam'ron Has No Shame

“I had a female that I was dealing with,” Cam'ron began. “And she got into a relationship. […] And she had good head. So I asked her, ‘could you suck my dick one more time?' And she was like, ‘can my boyfriend come watch?’ And I’m like, ‘LOL.’ And she’s like, ‘you didn’t say no.’ […] I’m like, ‘No.’ He’s gonna start jerkin’ off, pause, and he’s gonna watch? No. Secondly, you just got into a relationship, and that n***a’s a cuckold? First date cuckold? Nah, man.”

Let us know what you think of Cam's story, in the comments section down below.

