Cam'ron Confirms He & Mase Have Unheard Music In The Vault

It's no secret that Cam'ron and Mase are an iconic duo. They became friends as kids, formed a hip-hop group together in the early 90s, and then slowly started to drift apart. Eventually, their relationship turned sour, and Cam'ron accused Mase of being a "fraud," kicking off what would end up being a years-long feud.

Luckily, the two of them were ultimately able to sort out their differences. They even joined forces to start a sports podcast together last year, It Is What It Is. It's gone on to become a massive success, hosting various high-profile guests like Ice Cube, Stephen A. Smith, and many more. They even scored a major deal with Underdog Fantasy in August, giving the personalities even more room to grow.

Cam'ron & Mase Have "A Few" Unreleased Songs Together

While fans have certainly taken a liking to It Is What It Is, there are still many who'd love to see them go back to their roots again with more new music. Fortunately, it doesn't look like they'll have to hold out for much longer, according to Cam'ron. During a recent interview with GQ, he opened up about his early years, his latest career pivot into sports commentary, and even revealed potential plans to "take the show on the road." He also hinted that some new Cam'ron and Mase music could be on the way soon. Reportedly, the two of them "already have a few songs together." According to Killa Cam, however, fans will have to wait until Mase decides to release them.

