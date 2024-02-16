Larsa Pippen Makes Fun Of Mase, Cam'ron Responds In Defense Of Co-Host

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan are on... a break? A pause? A short moment of reflection? We don't know exactly what they're calling it, but amid news that they officially broke up, they've been spotted together and there have been some conflicting reports on what their status exactly is. That still didn't stop Pippen from responding harshly to people commenting on their situation despite the lack of clarity on their end. Moreover, she labeled Mase as a clown for his comments on her playing the victim in this case in his eyes, and Cam'ron came forward on the latest episode of their sports talk show, It Is What It Is, on Thursday (February 15) to defend his co-host for his take.

"I don’t understand how somebody who’s in the circus -– that is the clown -– can call somebody a clown,” Cam'ron remarked of the "talentless" Larsa Pippen. “You’re dead in the circus, boo. You on every housewife s**t, you on Real Housewives of this, Real Housewives of that." You can check out their discussion on this matter around the 53-minute mark of the video below.

"That’s Scottie’s nephew," Cam'ron continued about Larsa Pippen's 16-year age gap with Marcus Jordan, whose father was a fellow Chicago Bull with Scottie, her ex-husband. "Come on, man. You watched this kid grow up! You f***ing with a n***a’s nephew." In addition, Mase labeled the situation as "Woody Allen-ish." "This is nasty," Killa Cam went on. "You watched this young man grow up and then you said, ‘Listen, I’ma lay on him ’cause I see he ain’t his father. I can get him. He don’t have his father’s traits.’ Look, there’s no reason to call Mase a clown when you in the circus, boo... You’re gonna be 50 this year. You’re not Lori Harvey. You look stup*d!"

"How dare she have any rebuttal for taking a man 16 years younger than you and acting like he’s the problem," Mase had expressed in an earlier episode. “You’re the adult! What are you talking about? Ain’t you Scottie’s ex-wife? Now you mad with the Pippens and the Jordans? You got no future in Chicago, I can tell you that! You mad with Batman and Robin and now Baby Batman? This is really embarrassing. What was you thinking? Your kids grew up with this boy! Somebody gotta tell people the truth. You were taking advantage of him. I really don’t like this situation. And then gon’ delete all his pictures like he’s the problem. Larsa, you’re not 21. You’re not Lori Harvey! You gotta stop this." For more on Cam'ron, Mase, and Larsa Pippen, stay logged into HNHH.

