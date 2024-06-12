Donald Trump Faces Off With Logan Paul On Next Episode Of "Impaulsive" Podcast

Donald Trump sat down with Logan Paul for an interview on the Impaulsive podcast at Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday. Both Paul and Trump teased the discussion on social media, on Wednesday. They'll be dropping the full episode on Thursday.
When Paul shared the news on X (formerly Twitter), his fans were stoked at the idea. "We need a WWE match with Joe Biden versus Donald Trump," one user joked. Trump, on the other hand, shared a video of himself and Paul on TikTok. There, his supporters also expressed their excitement about the interview. "JAW LITERALLY DROPPED," one user wrote. TMZ also reports Paul is hoping to land President Joe Biden for an interview ahead of the 2024 Presidential Election as well.
The interview with Logan Paul comes after Trump was found guilty on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in the first degree. “It’s not hush money. It’s a nondisclosure agreement, totally legal, totally common,” he said afterward. “If they can do this to me, they can do this to anyone." Biden reacted to the verdict by describing it as a reminder that "no one is above the law." “This jury was chosen the same way every jury in America has been chosen," Biden said. "It was a process that Donald Trump’s attorney was part of. The jury heard five weeks of evidence — five weeks — and after careful deliberation, the jury reached a unanimous verdict.”
Check out Trump and Paul's post above.