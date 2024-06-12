Donald Trump Faces Off With Logan Paul On Next Episode Of "Impaulsive" Podcast

Donald Trump and Logan Paul's interview drops tomorrow.

Donald Trump sat down with Logan Paul for an interview on the Impaulsive podcast at Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday. Both Paul and Trump teased the discussion on social media, on Wednesday. They'll be dropping the full episode on Thursday.

When Paul shared the news on X (formerly Twitter), his fans were stoked at the idea. "We need a WWE match with Joe Biden versus Donald Trump," one user joked. Trump, on the other hand, shared a video of himself and Paul on TikTok. There, his supporters also expressed their excitement about the interview. "JAW LITERALLY DROPPED," one user wrote. TMZ also reports Paul is hoping to land President Joe Biden for an interview ahead of the 2024 Presidential Election as well.

Donald Trump Campaigns In Nevada Ahead Of 2024 Election

Former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump gestures to the crowd after speaking during a campaign rally at Sunset Park in Las Vegas, Nevada on June 9, 2024. Thousands of Trump supporters rallied in baking heat Sunday to cheer on the Republican presidential candidate in Nevada, a key battleground state for the US election in November. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP) (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

The interview with Logan Paul comes after Trump was found guilty on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in the first degree. “It’s not hush money. It’s a nondisclosure agreement, totally legal, totally common,” he said afterward. “If they can do this to me, they can do this to anyone." Biden reacted to the verdict by describing it as a reminder that "no one is above the law." “This jury was chosen the same way every jury in America has been chosen," Biden said. "It was a process that Donald Trump’s attorney was part of. The jury heard five weeks of evidence — five weeks — and after careful deliberation, the jury reached a unanimous verdict.”

Donald Trump & Logan Paul Sit Down At Mar-A-Lago