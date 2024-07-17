Slim 400's Killer Receives Lengthy Prison Sentence

The 35-year-old will be spending the next three decades behind bars.

Michael Terry, the 35-year-old man convicted in the death of Slim 400, will officially spend the next 32 years in a California state prison after receiving his sentencing on Tuesday. Judge Altus Hudsonto announced the sentencing after Terry pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in the case. Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón later released a statement to the family of Slim 400. In the message, he reflected on the tragedy of gun violence in the community.

"Our hearts go out to the families of Mr. Cohran, an artist in the Los Angeles community who was taken far too soon by a tragic act of gun violence," Gascón wrote. "Our Community Violence Reduction Unit vigorously prosecutes gun violence to protect our communities. Gun violence has no place in our society, and we will continue to work closely with communities we serve to help prevent these senseless crimes."

Slim 400 Performs During Concert At The Shrine Auditorium In L.A.

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 17: Rapper Slim 400 performs onstage during the first annual YG & Friend's Nighttime. Boogie Concert at The Shrine Auditorium on February 17, 2018, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

In addition to Terry, his co-defendant, Tamra Lynn Bell, pleaded guilty to felony accessory after the fact and is scheduled to be sentenced in January of next year. Slim was shot and killed in December of 2021 in Inglewood after getting into a heated argument with Terry outside of his home on Manchester Boulevard. He was found wounded on the ground and transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. He was just 33 years old. Police eventually arrested both Terry and Bell six months later.