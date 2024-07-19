Young Thug & YSL Trial's New Judge Outlines Updated Courtroom Guidelines

2021 Life Is Beautiful Music &amp; Art Festival - Downtown Stage - Day 3
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 19: Young Thug performs onstage during the 2021 Life Is Beautiful Music &amp; Art Festival on September 19 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for Life is Beautiful Music &amp; Art Festival/Getty Images)
Judge Paige Reese Whitaker wants the Young Thug and YSL trial proceedings to be timely, organized, non-intrusive, and quick.

The Young Thug and YSL RICO trial went through three judges in as many days, with Judge Paige Reese Whitaker now overseeing the case's proceedings. Moreover, she recently issued a new list of courtroom guidelines for the defense, the prosecution, and all other participants to follow. These include a timely 8:45AM start time for court days with no exceptions (as long as all defendants have a lawyer present), no more eating in court barring an extended day working through meal times, and no more extensive wardrobe. Also, Judge Whitaker wants to minimize disruptions in court, ban defendants from using headphones during the trial, and leave no gaps between witnesses, indicating that the State needs to introduce their next witness immediately.

"Jeffery Williams is innocent of the charges brought in this indictment," Young Thug's attorney Brian Steel stated regarding the original judge for this case, Judge Glanville, being recused. "To clear his name he sought a speedy trial, one in which he would receive the constitutional guarantees of a fair trial with an impartial judge presiding and ethical prosecutors following the law. Sadly, Judge Glanville and the prosecutors have run afoul of their duties under of [sic] the law. Mr. Williams is grateful that the reviewing court agreed with him and entered the order recusing and disqualifying Judge Glanville from presiding over Mr. Williams' case. We look forward to proceeding with a trial judge who will fairly and faithfully follow the law."

Young Thug's New Judge Brings A New Set Of Rules

Elsewhere, this is what the judge between Glanville and Whitaker in this case, Judge Shukura Ingram, had to say about recusing herself from the trial almost immediately after the court assigned her to it. "Because this Court's former assigned deputy could be called as a witness in any future proceedings in this case, the Court may be called upon to assess this deputy's credibility, or rule on matters related to her criminal prosecution," she wrote in a filing. "This may undermine the public's confidence in the impartiality of the proceedings. While the Court does not regard the aforementioned situation as creating any actual bias for or against any party to this case, the Court does view this as a matter that could cause a reasonable person to question the Court's impartiality and reasonably give rise to the appearance."

Meanwhile, other folks already spoke on their negative assessment of how the trial progressed, including a former Georgia judicial chair. This Young Thug and YSL RICO case turned ugly years ago at this point, and now we must wait to see if this new era will prove more clear or effective. Still, this is just a speculative anticipation, and the next days of the trial will be a crucial indication of the future. Let's hope things become more easy to understand, develop, and identify as fact or fiction in this trial.

