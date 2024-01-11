21 Savage Takes Aim At Those Spreading Misinformation In New Tweet

It's unclear what specific rumors he's taking issue with.

Rumors and straight-up misinformation being spread online is an epidemic. It can impact some celebrities and high-profile musicians in particular as people online are liable to make almost any claim they want about them. That privilege has been particularly protected on X, formerly known as Twitter. Since the company was taken over by controversial billionaire Elon Musk it's been more difficult than ever to separate fact from fiction on the platform.

One person who's noticed that is 21 Savage. Earlier this week he made a series of announcements that had fans buzzing. It started when he confirmed that a biopic based on his life story would be dropping soon. Fans were surprised to see that Donald Glover was involved in the project, though at the time his role was unclear. Later when a trailer for the film dropped, it was revealed that he will be playing Savage at an earlier point in the rapper's life. On top of those bombs, Savage also revealed that he's dropping his first solo album in 6 years alongside the film. The album is also called American Dream and is due for release tonight. But with this blitz of news, there was unsurprisingly some misinformation going around.

21 Savage Responds To Inaccurate Rumors

In a new tweet, 21 Savage says "Yall be on here saying anything." While it's unclear if there's any one specific rumor or piece of misinformation that's bothering him he's clearly seeking out some clarity. Hopefully when the album and accompanying short film drop, all the misinformation bothering him

Earlier this week, Savage teased potential features for the new album. That's caused fans to rush to the comments to speculate if big names will appear. Drake, Young Thug, and Travis Scott have all been heavily speculated. The album will drop tonight in the midst of a stacked weekend. It also includes new projects from Kid Cudi and Kali Uchis as well. What do you think of 21 Savage's response to fans spreading misinformation online? Let us know in the comment section below.

