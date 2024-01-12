21 Savage Takes Us Back To His Hometown Roots In "Redrum" Music Video

21 Savage is taking the music world by storm with his brand-new album american dream. It has been a long time coming for the UK-bred rap superstar. The last time we got a new project from him was back in December of 2018 with i am > i was. Fans are really enjoying what he is bringing to the record. While it is not a change-up from his signature murderous style, 21 has seemingly taken it to new and exciting heights. One of the songs that is deservedly receiving tons of positive feedback is the third track "redrum."

It might be a bold take for how fresh this is in our minds, but this may be Savage's best performance ever. "redrum" features a killer beat (pun intended) from London on da Track. It effortlessly weaves in a sample of "Serenata do Adeus," which is a famous piece by Brazilian composer composer Vinícius de Moraes. According to fans, hundreds of singers have redone this classic. The one singing is Elizeth Cardoso or Elza Laranjeira. Regardless of who it is it sounds fantastic and haunting.

Watch The Music Video For "Redrum" By 21 Savage

It fits perfectly because "redrum" is a reference to one of the greatest horror flicks of all time, The Shining. 21 even incorporated Jack Nicholson's iconic line "Here's Johnny!" The music video above is also out now. It sees the multi-cultural artist head back to the streets of the UK. Some think it is a missed opportunity. That belief is going around because they feel he could have recreated the shots from the movie and its redrum hallway scene. Nonetheless, the track is doing numbers already. It is good to have 21 back in action.

What are your initial thoughts on this brand-new music video and song, "redrum," by 21 Savage? Is this the best song from american dream, why or why not? Will this project be remembered as a classic in the next few years? Did he provide his all-time best rapping performance on this track?

