Drake Allegedly Slid In A Models DMs And Compared Her To Tea

Every once in a while, fans get to peel back the curtain on some of their favorite celebs and see how they text. Normally that comes consensually, when a fellow celebs shares a screenshot of their messages. But other times it's a bit more unexpected for everyone involved. That was probably the case for Drake when a recent DM that he allegedly sent hit the internet. There's no guarantee that the screenshot is legit but that didn't stop fans from cracking up over what it said.

A screenshot was shared online allegedly from an Instagram model who received a DM from the rapper's champagnepapi Instagram account. But it wasn't just the fact that Drake was DMing her that got her attention, it's what the message actually says. "Your body is absolute tea" his message reads. In the screenshot she shared she hasn't even accepted the message from the massively successful rapper yet, much less crafted a response. The DM sparked a frenzy of fans online thinking about how they would react in a similar situation. Check out the alleged message screenshot below.

Drake Allegedly DMing Instagram Model

Earlier this week, news emerged that Drake was trying to sever his connection the Astroworld Festival tragedy. The event is still very much being processed in the courts and Drizzy wants out of the legal matters. He claimed via his lawyers that he "wasn't involved in any planning" for the festival and therefore shouldn't be held responsible for the lapses in safety.

Earlier this week, Drake took to Instagram to hype up PARTYNEXTDOOR. The OVO singer has a new song dropping later this week and Drizzy was hyping him up on Instagram. He also described the R&B singer as the real goat. What do you think of Drake allegedly DMing a model on Instagram and claiming her body is "absolute tea?" Do you think the DM is real or a faked screenshot? Let us know in the comment section below.

