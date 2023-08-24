Travis Scott Sings “Happy Birthday” To Dave Chappelle: Watch

Travis Scott has been celebrating a lot of success as it pertains to his new album, Utopia. Overall, the project has sold a ton of units and is likely going to be certified platinum very soon. There were some huge features on the album and some great tracks at that. Although it may not be his best, it is definitely a project to be proud of. Having said that, in the wake of the album’s release, it has felt like Scott has been everywhere. He is always popping out at shows and clubs, leading to lots of fanfare.

In fact, last night, Scott was in New York City for the Dave Chappelle 50th birthday bash. There were tons of comedians at the event, including the likes of Aziz Ansari, Jeff Ross, George Wallace, and a whole lot more. Travis has worked with Chappelle in the past, particularly on the song “Parasail.” This track is an interlude of sorts on Utopia that also features Yung Lean. While at this celebration, it seems like Travis said thank you through song. Below, you can see a clip in which he sings “Happy Birthday” to the comedian.

Travis Scott x Dave Chappelle

Epic night at the Garden:

Dave Chapelle 🐐

Jeff Ross

Shane Gillis

Donnell Rawlings

Aziz Ansari

George Wallace



Travis Scott even sang “Happy Birthday” to the GOAT ⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/X9Das9ElMJ — Sabrina Wolman (@sabrinawolman) August 23, 2023

Overall, it was a pretty nice gesture from Travis. After all, it is rare that you are able to get someone like Dave Chappelle on your album. As the clip portrays, the entire crowd was singing along with Travis Scott. There were times when he decided to stop singing so that the crowd could carry the torch. Chappelle seemed to be amused by the whole ordeal, although he did seem to be a tad bit shy about it.

As for what’s next for Travis Scott, well, it seems like a tour is in the cards. The Circus Maximus tour is supposed to take place soon. Fans are expecting an arena/stadium tour that will take the artist all around North America. Let us know if you will be attending the tour, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the music world.

