Travis Scott Seen With Rob49 At The Club

Travis Scott and Rob49 have a new growing friendship together. Scott’s highly anticipated UTOPIA is racking up streams and sales by the minute. Word has just come out that the album is now going to stay at the top of the charts for a fourth straight week. It is a truly incredible feat for Travis as remains firmly at the top of the rap world. Additionally, he is the second-highest streamed hip-hop artist with just a tad over 75 million monthly listeners. Drake is now on top with over 75.8 million, but Travis was the first rapper to eclipse 74 million.

As for the budding star that is Rob49, he is also riding a massive wave of success. The New Orleans, Louisiana native is having a big 2023. He put out his sixth album 4GOD II, scoring some huge features such as Roddy Ricch, G Herbo, DaBaby, and more. A little bit later Rob released the deluxe as well. Of course, the reason for him and Travis becoming closer is due heavily to their effort together on the track off UTOPIA, “TOPIA TWINS.” It is a wild party-ready banger with them sharing a verse and with 21 Savage making an appearance, it is a standout moment for sure.

Travis Scott And Rob49 Are Living It Up: Watch

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 2Cool2Blog (@2cool2bl0g)

Their brotherhood is now stronger than ever with this video showing them tearing it up at the club. The DJ is playing “TOPIA TWINS” and Travis and Rob49 go absolutely bonkers. Travis is hysterically slapping the wall behind him. Rob is flashing his expensive diamond jewelry and a friend who is recording it is screaming at the top of his lungs. Hopefully, we get more energy like this from Trav and Rob on another track in the near future.

