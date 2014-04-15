degree
- MusicKid Cudi Receives Honorary Master's Degree In FashionKid Cudi's fashion career has taken another step.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureNick Cannon Pursuing Child Psychology DegreeHe expressed wishes to learn how to be a better dad to his 11 surviving children.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SportsChris Paul Offers Graduates "$2,500 Value" After Earning Degree At Winston-SalemThe Phoenix Suns player is working with Greenwood to offer his fellow graduates a gift.By Jada Ojii
- LifeLudacris Receives Degree From Georgia State University; Buys Himself A Private JetThe Atlanta rapper says he graduated "LUDA-CUM-LAUDE."By Lawrencia Grose
- MusicMaster P Recieves Doctorate Degree From Lincoln UniversityThe legendary Master P has officially received an honorary doctorate degree from Lincoln University.By Mitch Findlay
- MusicMegan The Stallion Is Getting Her Degree This FallWhile clapping back at a Twitter troll, the Houston hottie herself revealed she's set to finish up with her degree this fall. By Madusa S.
- EntertainmentAcademy Of Contemporary Music Launches UK's First Rap & MC DegreeYou can major in Rap at the Academy of Contemporary Music. By Aida C.
- MusicRihanna To Receive Honorary Degree From The University Of The West IndiesRihanna will receive her 2nd institutional award, this time for excellence in artsBy Devin Ch
- MusicChance The Rapper To Be Given Honorary Doctorate At Dillard UniversityThat's Dr. Chance The Rapper, to you.By Matthew Parizot
- SocietyYale Revokes Bill Cosby's Honorary Degree, A First In Their 300 Year HistoryThe decision comes shortly after his guilty verdict. By David Saric
- SocietyNorthern Michigan University Offers New Marijuana Studies DegreeCalling all Mary Jane enthusiasts.By Matt F
- NewsJ. Cole Finally Presented With His College DegreeDespite graduating from St. John's University years back, J. Cole only just received his degree.By Trevor Smith
- NewsDiddy To Give Commencement Speech & Receive Degree At Howard UniversityDiddy will be returning to his alma mater to deliver the commencement speech at this year’s Howard University graduation ceremony.By Kevin Goddard