NBA star Chris Paul graduated from Winston-Salem State University on Friday, receiving a bachelor’s degree in mass communications. Shortly after, it was announced that he would help grant each new graduate a “$2,500 value.”

Paul, who hails from Winston-Salem, North Carolina, crosses the stage and receives his degree in a video clip. He also donned a red-and-white cap and gown.

An avid sneakerhead, the Phoenix Suns player also donned custom matching sneakers. Paul wore the red, black, and white Jordan 1 lows along with a pair of black slacks.

According to ESPN, he revealed that he wanted to be lowkey during the graduation and not draw attention, saying, “I was trying to make it as normal as possible. You know, all these students here have fought their butts off for a while to get their degree.”

“And I wanted to make sure that in no way I was trying to show them up on their special day,” he added. “They had a lot of family, loved ones that’s here to support them and to see them. And I just wanted to be a graduate just like that.”

The 37-year-old also decided to give back to his fellow graduates by offering them a chance to better their finances.

As explained by NBA journalist Marc J. Spears, “Chris Paul is helping each WSSU graduate fund their Greenwood account by depositing $100 in the account and covering the $200 per month membership for ELEVATE for a full year. In total, this is a $2,500 value for each WSU December 2022 graduate.”

Described as a “mobile banking platform,” Greenwood was co-founded by rapper Killer Mike in 2020. Their Elevate membership allows users to receive travel perks and have access to exclusive events, among other advantages.

