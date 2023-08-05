Beyonce “RENAISSANCE” Tour Crew Member Called Out For Touching Her Butt In Viral Video

After spending the first half of her summer overseas in Europe, Beyonce is now back home in America. She’s been proudly bringing the RENAISSANCE World Tour to fans all across the country. At nearly every show so far, there’s been at least one viral moment floating around online. Whether it’s Jay-Z’s antics in the audience, or Blue Ivy Carter joining her proud mom in front of tens of thousands cheering her on, crowds never know what to expect. We’ve also seen some moments with Bey’s team members catch the internet’s attention. One of her dancers helped with a near-wardrobe mishap. More recently, a stagehand seemingly grabbed the blonde beauty’s behind while helping her down.

In a TikTok taken at a recent show, the Houston native hands her microphone to one man. Another then takes her hand as she climbs down from a large vehicle that’s part of her stage design. The costume she was wearing at the time included cutouts on the back side, leaving her butt covered by nothing more than tights. As Beyonce descends from the ladder, the man to her right keeps his hand clearly in the middle of her bodacious behind.

Beyonce Continues to Conquer Stages Around the Globe

In the latter half of the video, the “Halo” singer’s longtime bodyguard, Julius, appears, though he was forced to run to keep up with Beyonce and her crew members. “Someone is getting fired in Boston 😂😭,” the original poster wrote on their video. In the comments, many have joked that it looks as though Julius is angrily running after his boss and her team after the awkward display.

Interestingly, Beyonce’s booty has been in the news for another reason this week. Like most superstar performers, she has a personalized hospitality rider to accommodate her backstage needs at each show, and it seems one priority for the mother of three is having her own toilet seats installed in the bathrooms. Read more about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

