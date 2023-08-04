Beyonce Travels With Personal Toilet Seats

Beyonce is currently making her way around the U.S. on her “Renaissance” world tour, with recent stops in Boston, East Rutherford, and Detroit. So far, the tour’s been making headlines for outrageous fan antics, celebrity guests, and more. Recently, a photo of one of her must-have tour necessities was captured, and it’s not what fans may expect. The photo reveals a box of “BEYONCÉ TOILET SEATS,” which the performer is apparently traveling around with.

It’s obvious that Bey secured her icon status long ago, and clearly her crew is working hard to ensure that every one of her needs are met. Speaking with the US Sun, a source says “Beyoncé is such an elite performer she can literally request anything.” “Her team makes great effort to ensure she has her own comforts,” they add. “A personal toilet seat happens to be one.”

Read More: Jay-Z Liked A Fan’s Viral Paintings Of Beyonce So Much, He Bought Them

Beyonce’s “Renaissance” Tour

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – JULY 30: (Editorial Use Only) (Exclusive Coverage) Beyoncé performs onstage during the “RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR” at MetLife Stadium on July 30, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood )

Luckily, her crew doesn’t seem to mind the strange request. According to the source, “Her tour roadies have seen everything so it’s not a great deal for them, but it does raise a smile from people who happen to catch a glimpse of the branded container.”

Beyonce’s “Renaissance” tour is expected to rake in upwards of a whopping $2 million. At the end of June, she wrapped up the European leg of the tour, closing with a stop in Poland. In May, Beyonce dropped the credits for the world tour, revealing the shocking amount of staff involved in the production. She had 14 chefs listed under “tour catering” alone. Obviously, the queen’s gotta eat. Bey herself is also credited as the tour’s director, executive producer, and creative director. Next week, she’s scheduled to perform in DC before making her way down south for dates in Charlotte, Atlanta, Tampa, and more.

Read More: Tina Knowles Says Fans Are Overreacting To Beyonce Concert Lyrics

[Via]