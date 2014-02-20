tour rider
- MusicBeyonce Travels With Personal Toilet SeatsBeyonce "can literally request anything," a source says.ByCaroline Fisher2.0K Views
- MusicTekashi 6ix9ine Requests An Old Chief Keef Album On His Tour Rider: ReportIt appears Tekashi is trolling Sosa by wanting an album from 2015 in all his dressing rooms.ByKevin Goddard8.4K Views
- MusicWale's Tour Rider Demands Include Armed Security, Organic Sugar, Baby OilWale's tour rider includes demands such as armed security guards, real furniture and organic sugar.Byhnhh91 Views
- NewsAugust Alsina Makes $60k A Show, Tour Rider Is Food-HeavyAugust Alsina's rider for a gig in New Orleans has surfaced, and there's no lack of food. ByRose Lilah104 Views
- NewsFuture's Tour Rider Reveals He Makes $150K For 45-Minute ShowFuture only eats "fresh white powdered" doughnuts.ByDanny Schwartz108 Views
- NewsHere Are Some Of Kanye West & Jay Z's Hotel Rider DemandsA glimpse at some of the demands from Jay Z and Kanye West's hotel concert rider.ByRose Lilah174 Views
- NewsRae Sremmurd's Tour Rider Includes Stripper Poles, Taco Bell, Super Soakers & A Lot Of AlcoholSo this is what fuels a Rae Sremmurd show.ByTrevor Smith438 Views
- NewsEminem's Backstage Tour Rider For South Africa RevealedEminem's backstage demands include Gundelsheim pickles, low-fat yogurt, and Swiss mild cheddar cheese.ByRose Lilah18.2K Views