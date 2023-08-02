Beyonce Offers Tribute To Fan Killed In Alleged Homophobic Attack

Beyonce is currently on the RENAISSANCE tour where she recently got to perform in Massachusetts. Overall, this concert proved to be an interesting one thanks to the fact that she seemingly addressed the Erykah Badu and Lizzo drama. As always, she put on a fantastic performance, and fans were grateful to witness it. Unfortunately, in the midst of this, the Beyhive is currently mourning the loss of O’Shae Sibley, a Beyonce fan who was recently stabbed and killed in Brooklyn.

For those who don’t know the story, Sibley was reportedly at a gas station, dancing to a song off RENAISSANCE. Subsequently, a group of men came up to him and it led to a violent confrontation. Sibley was stabbed and eventually died in hospital. It was incredibly tragic, with many deeming this a homophobic hate crime. Following the incident, Beyonce updated her website with a message, saying “”Rest in Power O’Shae Sibley.”

Beyonce Updates Her Website

WARSAW, POLAND – JUNE 27: Beyoncé performs onstage during the “RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR” at PGE Narodowy on June 27, 2023 in Warsaw, Poland. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood)

Otis Pena, a friend of Sibley, spoke about the incident after it took place. They were clearly heartbroken over the incident, and understandably so. The message was a powerful one, and it’s hard not to be moved by it. “They murdered him because he’s gay, because he stood up for his friends,” Pena said. “His name was O’Shae and you all killed him. O’Shae was just a beacon of light that just influenced everybody. We may be gay, but we exist. We’re not going to live in fear. We’re not going to live hiding.”

Hopefully, Sibley eventually gets the justice that he ultimately deserves. This was a horrible act, and our thoughts are with his family and friends during this difficult time. Stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will always keep you informed of the biggest news from the biggest artists.

