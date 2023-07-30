Rauw Alejandro Rumored To Be Dating Camila Cabello After Rosalia Split

Rauw Alejandro is rumored to be dating Camila Cabello, following his recent split from Rosalia, according to E! Online Mexico. Despite the quick turnaround, both artists shot down the idea of infidelity in separate statements on their breakup.

“Yes, a few months ago Rosi and I ended our engagement. There are thousands of problems that can cause a break-up, but in our case it wasn’t because of third parties or infidelity,” he wrote on his Instagram Story, as translated into English. “As I am getting my head around all this, erroneous public allegations have been made, and because of the respect I have for her, for our families and for everything in our lives, I can’t remain silent and watch how they try to destroy the most real love story that God has allowed me to live.”

Rauw Alejandro & Rosalia Perform At Coachella

INDIO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 15: (L-R) Rauw Alejandro performs with Rosalía at the Coachella Stage during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 15, 2023 in Indio, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella)

As for Rosalia, she wrote on Instagram: “I love, respect and admire Raúl very much. Don’t listen to the movies, we know what we have lived through. This moment is not easy, so thanks to everyone for understanding and respecting.” Rosalía and Alejandro first made their relationship public in August 2021. They later announced their engagement in the music video for their collaboration, “Beso.”

There have been conflicting reports as to the validity of the rumors surrounding Rauw Alejandro and Camila Cabello. While E! Online Mexico reports that the two are linked, PEOPLE has cited a source as saying that it’s “100 percent not true.” “They just happened to be at two of the same events. They barely even spent time together at either event,” the source explained.

Rumors of infidelity between Rauw Alejandro and Rosalia aren’t the only ones going around. Ariana Grande recently also made headlines for being linked to Ethan Slater, amid his separation from Lilly Jay.

